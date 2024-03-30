Precedent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 106,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 37.16% and a return on equity of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

