MBL Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of MBL Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

