Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,070 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,133,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,605,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Visa by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,879,347 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,483,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,104 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $279.08. 5,844,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. The company has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $279.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total transaction of $2,228,128.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

