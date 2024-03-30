Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 742 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $14,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 715,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,537. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.09. The company has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

