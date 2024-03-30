Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after buying an additional 1,485,730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,421,000 after buying an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,327,000 after buying an additional 867,673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,412,000 after buying an additional 91,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,473,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $50.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,645,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,738. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.