Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,816 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,931,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,860. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.79. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.