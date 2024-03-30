Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Group Inc.

Delta Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,001 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.0% of Delta Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,771,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,573,342. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

