Winch Advisory Services LLC Has $1.54 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 134.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $128.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.