Gradient Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $27,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Marotta Asset Management grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 34.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $249.74 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.05. The company has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.08.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,958.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.43, for a total transaction of $173,104.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,159,958.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

