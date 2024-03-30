Winch Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Winch Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 1.0% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Netflix by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 142.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 667,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $252,085,000 after acquiring an additional 392,427 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% in the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after acquiring an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock worth $151,298,232 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $607.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $584.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $488.53. The company has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

