Caprock Group LLC Sells 2,044 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 103,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE USB opened at $44.70 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

