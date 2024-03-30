Substratum (SUB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $349.23

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 28.1% against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and approximately $349.23 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00007516 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00026834 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00015703 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001822 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00015236 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70,018.47 or 0.99939672 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00139841 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035978 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $29.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

