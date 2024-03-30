Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Raises Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,132,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,275,136. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $100.95 and a twelve month high of $172.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.22.

Lennar Increases Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

