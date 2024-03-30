Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMPFree Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 1.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,434,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP remained flat at $24.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

