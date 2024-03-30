Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,131 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 1.24% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $843,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,434,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMP remained flat at $24.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,595. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.32. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

