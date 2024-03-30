Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $434.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.97. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $309.89 and a 1-year high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

