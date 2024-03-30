Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 383.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. 640,779 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,404. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.86.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $797.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $273,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,704 shares in the company, valued at $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

