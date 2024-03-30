Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $438,000 Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,939,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,142. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.88.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

