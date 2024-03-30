Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT remained flat at $235.79 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,204. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.70. The company has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $179.43 and a 12-month high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

