Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 4,958 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 51.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.99. 10,775,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,915,640. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. The firm has a market cap of $71.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $77.95.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

