Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Makes New $206,000 Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJJ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.29. 146,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,852. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
