Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 325 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,819,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,853,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

