iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.67. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

