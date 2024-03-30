LifeSteps Financial Inc. Purchases 2,191 Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its position in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Genelux were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNLX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.43. 102,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,930. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Genelux Co. has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $40.98.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

