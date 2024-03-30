Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atlas Brown Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 4,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $337.05. 1,392,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. The firm has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $236.87 and a 12-month high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

