Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT opened at $366.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.33. The company has a market capitalization of $183.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $367.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,741,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total transaction of $1,508,835.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,769 shares of company stock valued at $14,509,306. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.