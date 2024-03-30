Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 1,869 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,869 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 62,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 19,091 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $115.29.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.