Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.80. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund shares last traded at $2.79, with a volume of 1,085,472 shares changing hands.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAX. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 50.2% in the third quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 67,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,717 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $4,417,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 736,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 212,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.0% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 665,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 25,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

