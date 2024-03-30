Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.09

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and traded as high as C$0.11. Innovotech shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 21,500 shares traded.
Innovotech Trading Up 29.4 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
About Innovotech
Innovotech Inc offers assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
