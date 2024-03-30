Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.85

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.85 and traded as low as $1.82. Profire Energy shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 232,364 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFIE. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Profire Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,421,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,624,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Profire Energy by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.51% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, engages in the engineering and design of burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry.

