u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the February 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.0 days.

u-blox Stock Performance

UBLXF traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 129. u-blox has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $135.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services. The Positioning and Wireless Products segment develops and sells chips and modules designed for positioning and wireless connectivity.

