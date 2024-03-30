u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Down 25.6% in March

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 25.6% from the February 29th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 180.0 days.
u-blox Stock Performance
UBLXF traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.59. The company had a trading volume of 64 shares, compared to its average volume of 129. u-blox has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $135.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61.
About u-blox
