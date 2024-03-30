UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

UOLGY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 14,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,137. UOL Group has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

