UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Down 36.4% in March

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
UOL Group Price Performance
UOLGY stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.99. 14,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,137. UOL Group has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09.
About UOL Group
