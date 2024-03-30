Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vidrala, S.A. (OTCMKTS:VDRFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Vidrala Stock Performance

VDRFF remained flat at C$84.50 on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$84.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$84.50. Vidrala has a 52 week low of C$84.50 and a 52 week high of C$84.50.

Get Vidrala alerts:

Vidrala Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Vidrala, SA, a consumer packaging company, manufactures and sells glass containers for food and beverage products in Spain, the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Portugal, and internationally. It provides glass oil bottles and vinegar bottles, beer bottles, preserve food jars, cider bottles and sparkling wine bottles, spirit bottles, wine glass bottles, and juice bottles, as well as bottles for non-alcoholic beverages.

Receive News & Ratings for Vidrala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidrala and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.