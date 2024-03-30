EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,937,070 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,639,903,000 after purchasing an additional 145,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after purchasing an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,532,527 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,462,966,000 after purchasing an additional 892,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,475,545 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,198,821,000 after purchasing an additional 197,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock traded up $1.45 on Friday, reaching $127.84. 3,310,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,835. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.32 and a 12 month high of $136.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

