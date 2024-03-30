Fulcrum Equity Management Cuts Holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Fulcrum Equity Management reduced its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,794 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises approximately 1.3% of Fulcrum Equity Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 278,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,196 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth $184,000.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SSO traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $77.52. 1,976,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,688. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.35.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

