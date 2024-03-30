Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Boosts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 1.43% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.30. 243,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,582. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.0619 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

