Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Takes $17.57 Million Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 707,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,568,000. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF accounts for 1.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 13.47% of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,449. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $25.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0856 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.