Van Strum & Towne Inc. Trims Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 1.3 %

Nutrien stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,274,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,822. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.