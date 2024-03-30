Van Strum & Towne Inc. Acquires 10,050 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,087.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCIT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,503,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,524,387. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.2944 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

