Engie (EPA:ENGI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.24

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €15.24 ($16.57) and traded as high as €15.66 ($17.02). Engie shares last traded at €15.63 ($16.99), with a volume of 4,687,003 shares changing hands.
Engie Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is €14.93 and its 200-day moving average is €15.25.
Engie Company Profile
ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Engie
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.