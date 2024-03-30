Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.76. 525,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $28.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

