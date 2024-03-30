Short Interest in Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Grows By 176.9%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 176.9% from the February 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NVZMY stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 8,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,296. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.88 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novozymes A/S has a 1-year low of $38.75 and a 1-year high of $61.86.

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $664.46 million for the quarter. Novozymes A/S had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novozymes A/S will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes, microorganisms, and probiotics in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers protein solutions for the food and beverage industry. It also offers industrial hygiene, drain openers, hard surface, medical cleaning, septic tanks, ware washing, and professional laundry services.

