Polkadot Price Tops $9.55 on Top Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $9.55 or 0.00013631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $13.63 billion and approximately $195.04 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000631 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,427,617,591 coins. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network.
Polkadot Coin Trading
