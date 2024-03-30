OMG Network (OMG) Trading 8.7% Higher This Week

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One OMG Network token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001599 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $157.12 million and approximately $28.03 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00076712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00026059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010158 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00017963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001476 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

