Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 0.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,185,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,813,000 after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 769,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,738,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 751,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,307,000 after buying an additional 37,369 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,284,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 347,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after buying an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

VONE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.32. 49,510 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,787. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a twelve month low of $181.34 and a twelve month high of $238.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.20.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

