Occidental Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 62.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 61,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 691,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 62,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.27.

Shares of J traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $153.73. The company had a trading volume of 496,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,681. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $154.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.24.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.71%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $817,414.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,527,717. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

