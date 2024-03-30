Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,147 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 35,120 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,636,000 after buying an additional 152,045 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE stock remained flat at $17.32 during trading hours on Friday. 2,292,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,373,448. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.45 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

