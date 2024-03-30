Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

BATS NOBL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,907 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

