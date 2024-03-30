Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Raises Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,907 shares. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

(Free Report)

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.