Delta Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Delta Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 216.2% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE TTE traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.83. 821,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,139. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $69.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $161.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.17.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

