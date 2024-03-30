Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 102,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1,396.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 41,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,620 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 37,303 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 377.1% in the 3rd quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 48,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 38,178 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,242. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $127.47 and a 12 month high of $184.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.02 and its 200 day moving average is $164.79.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.3454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.