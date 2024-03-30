Prudential plc (PUK) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.28 on May 16th

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2842 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Prudential has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years. Prudential has a payout ratio of 12.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Prudential to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

PUK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,328,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,539. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45. Prudential has a one year low of $18.60 and a one year high of $30.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,101,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,065,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 136.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 25,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

